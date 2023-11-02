Msunduzi turns to plastic to curb copper theft

Cele said committees and task teams have been established nationally in an attempt to prevent the scourge of precious metal theft, which leaves water and electricity infrastructure vulnerable. “There is a good working relationship between all the role players and constant monitoring of all strategies, and action plans guarantee that the operational focus is maintained and is yielding success,” said Cele in the response.

“The focus areas of these teams include the combating of essential infrastructure, critical infrastructure, illegal mining and extortion-related crimes,” he said. Msunduzi deputy mayor and chairperson of the infrastructure services portfolio committee, Mxolisi Mkhize, concurred that there has been an increase in copper theft in both electricity and water.He said the replacement plastic meters are SABS tested.

He said they felt that a syndicate was behind the copper and brass material theft from the water and electricity infrastructure, adding that three people have been arrested. He did not divulge much information for fear of compromising the investigation.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Msunduzi backs down on sky-high tariffsMsunduzi council adopts a 10% tariff increase for city airport instead of the proposed 234% hike.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: Nurkovic's smile keeper turns heads with luxury MaybachNurkovic's smile keeper turns heads with luxury Maybach

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »

THESANEWS: Tonight on Gqeberha: Zimkhitha turns to an unlikely allyDon’t miss tonight’s episode of Gqeberha: The Empire, and watch the latest episode on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 21h00.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Yen languishes as focus turns to FedThe yen wobbled near 15-year lows on the euro and a one-year trough on the dollar on Wednesday, having slid on bets that a tweak of Japan's yield control policy isn't enough to close wide interest rate gaps that have pressured the currency for years.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: Gary Player: South Africa’s greatest ever sportsman turns 88It just became a little easier for South Africa's greatest ever sportsman, Gary Player, to break his age over 18 holes.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Five nabbed for stock theft and possession of unlicensed firearm in BityiSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »