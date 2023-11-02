Msunduzi turns to plastic to curb copper theft

Cele said committees and task teams have been established nationally in an attempt to prevent the scourge of precious metal theft, which leaves water and electricity infrastructure vulnerable. “There is a good working relationship between all the role players and constant monitoring of all strategies, and action plans guarantee that the operational focus is maintained and is yielding success,” said Cele in the response.
“The focus areas of these teams include the combating of essential infrastructure, critical infrastructure, illegal mining and extortion-related crimes,” he said. Msunduzi deputy mayor and chairperson of the infrastructure services portfolio committee, Mxolisi Mkhize, concurred that there has been an increase in copper theft in both electricity and water.He said the replacement plastic meters are SABS tested.
He said they felt that a syndicate was behind the copper and brass material theft from the water and electricity infrastructure, adding that three people have been arrested. He did not divulge much information for fear of compromising the investigation.
