Mpumalanga weather forecast: Sunshine throughout the season

NOTE: This is an updated article with the latest weather forecast for the provinceMpumalanga shares borders with the provinces of Limpopo to the north, Gauteng to the west, the Free State to the southwest, and KwaZulu-Natal to the south.

Mpumalanga was formed in 1994, when the area that was the Eastern Transvaal was merged with the former homelands of KaNgwane, KwaNdebele and parts of Lebowa and Gazankulu.Load shedding on FRIDAY – Here is the updated schedule

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Mpumalanga weather forecast: Sunshine throughout the seasonMpumalanga will experience a sunny, but cold day throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Mpumalanga joins the green hydrogen shiftAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕

North West weather forecast: Sunshine throughout the provinceThe North West will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Gauteng weather forecast: Sunshine with warm temps – Thursday, 26 OctoberGauteng will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Sunday, 18 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Gauteng weather forecast: Sunshine with warm temps – Wednesday, 25 OctoberGauteng will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Sunday, 18 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Picturesque displays of clouds and sunshine – weather forecastGood morning, Cape {town} Etc family. We're in for painting-like displays of sunshine bouncing off partly cloudy skies in the Mother City. Read more ⮕