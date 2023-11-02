HEAD TOPICS

Mpumalanga weather forecast: Partly cloudy to fine conditions

TheSAnews1 min.

Mpumalanga will experience a sunny, but cold day throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast.

South Africa Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Mpumalanga weather forecast: Thundershowers with morning fog patchesMpumalanga will experience a sunny, but cold day throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Mpumalanga weather forecast: COLD with widespread showers – Wednesday, 01 NovemberMpumalanga will experience a sunny, but cold day throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Eastern Cape weather forecast: Partly cloudy with cool tempsThe Eastern Cape will experience clear conditions in some parts of the province on Sunday, 16 July, according to the latest weather forecast
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: KwaZulu-Natal weather forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated showersKwaZulu-Natal will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Gauteng weather forecast: Cloudy to partly cloudy with cool tempsGauteng will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Sunday, 18 June, according to the latest weather forecast.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Free State weather forecast: Partly cloudy to clear skies – Wednesday, 01 NovemberThe Free State will experience a cold day throughout the province, according to the latest weather forecast.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »