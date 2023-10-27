Mpumalanga SAPS admin clerk killed by robbers posing as hitchhikers

A 36-year-old man who was an admin clerk at the provincial police office in Mbombela was shot and killed yesterday afternoon along the R40 to Barberton, near the Kaapsehoop turn-off, in Mpumalanga.

The second colleague, who was seated in the back with the two suspects, was reportedly not harmed in the incident.Mdhluli says the perpetrators allegedly robbed the three colleagues of some of their personal belongings, including a cellphone.

Tzaneen police received a report of an alleged rape on the outskirts of Tzaneen, near the SAPS supply chain management offices. While travelling along Georges Valley road, one of the passengers allegedly asked the driver to stop and demanded that he pull up the handbrake. headtopics.com

He adds that they then robbed her of cash, bank cards, and cellphones and made cash transactions with their cards.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BoksburgNews »

SAPS Arrest Police Officer and 8 Suspects for Johannesburg Kidnapping and Ransom Syndicate, SA AngryThe South African Police Service arrested a police officer and eight other suspects for being involved in a syndicate kidnapping Portuguese businessmen. Read more ⮕

Crimes against women, children a 'priority' for Saps, Parliament toldThe police’s head of statistics, Norman Sekhukhune, said there were 79 fewer murders of children compared to the previous financial year, an improvement of 6.2%. Read more ⮕

Station commander at Excelsior SAPS sentenced for corruptionSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

LOOK: SAPS destroys R800 million worth of drugs seizedSAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola was also when R800 million worth drugs seized from various operations were destroyed. Read more ⮕

Saps destroy R800 million worth of drugs linked to high-profile casesThe Saps executed a drug destruction operation in Johannesburg, eliminating drugs with a total worth of R800 million Read more ⮕

New detective commander at Boksburg North SAPSBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕