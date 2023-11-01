Mpumalanga man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor

The accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm and the court ordered his name to be entered into the National Register for Sexual Offenders. Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa says this comes after the accused was convicted of raping his neighbour’s 15-year-old son.

“On December 18, 2017, at around 20:30, the victim’s mother sent the victim to throw water outside at his parental home. While outside, the victim came across the rapist who took him under the pretext that his father was calling him and ordered him to follow him to his place.

“When they arrived, the accused opened the door and they both entered the house. When the victim realised that his father was not there and asked the accused about his father’s whereabouts, the accused did not answer instead he strangled the victim, put him on top of the bed and raped him. The victim asked to go to the restroom naked and he got an opportunity to flee the scene. Along the way he met his parents and reported the rape ordeal to them,” says Nyuswa.

According to Nyuswa, in aggravating of sentence, the state presented a victim impact statement facilitated by court preparation officer Nomfundo Mokoena, compiled by the victim. “He authored that the rape ordeal affected him as a result he couldn’t walk properly for days, lost confidence and even blamed himself for trusting and following the accused when he called him. Mahlwele argued that the prescribed minimum sentence of life must be imposed.”

