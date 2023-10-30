Mpumalanga carbon capture pilot project in the pipeline

The first phase of a R720-million carbon capture pilot project, which will see carbon dioxide produced by Sasol piped for more than a kilometre underground in an effort to reduce atmospheric emissions, is set to be completed early next year.

The carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) project will be situated on the outskirts of Leandra, a small town close to the border between Gauteng and Mpumalanga. While the technology is fairly nascent, CCUS refers to a process where carbon is captured and then used for a commercial purpose or stored deep underground. The goal of CCUS is to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide that enters the atmosphere.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Mpumalanga weather forecast: Isolated thundershowers with cool tempsMpumalanga will experience a sunny, but cold day throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Mpumalanga weather forecast: Thundershowers with morning fog patchesMpumalanga will experience a sunny, but cold day throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Medical doctor wins first-ever Miss World SA pageantClaude Mashego, a medical doctor from Mpumalanga, was crowned the first-ever Miss World South Africa on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Crazy truck driver heads off with traffic cop clinging to front bumperA crazy truck driver was filmed at in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga with a traffic officer clinging to the front of the moving vehicle. Read more ⮕

Crazy truck driver heads off with traffic cop clinging to front bumperA crazy truck driver was filmed at in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga with a traffic officer clinging to the front of the moving vehicle. Read more ⮕

Teacher who allegedly sold Matric exam answers on WhatsApp yet to be punishedThe teacher’s disciplinary case isn’t finalised yet, while 935 students from 20 schools in Mpumalanga are barred from writing this year’s Matric exams after they were found guilty of cheating last year. Read more ⮕