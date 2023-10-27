Mpisane Takes Gusheshe For Sowetan Joy Ride

Royal AM's Andile Mpisane was seen in his classic BMW in Soweto, where he handed out some snacks to the admiring children. Check it out!Royal AM player/chairman and of course, petrol head, Andile Mpisane was having fun with a BMW 325i car in Soweto recently.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Mpisane was revving the classic Beamer in a traffic stop, with admiring children swarming his car to receive a treat from the 22-year-old.The Gusheshe or ithemba lamagumusha has been a hood classic for several decades now and Royal AM's Andile Mpisane took it for a spin in Soweto.

Mpisane's whip appeared to be well received by the community, with a host of children whistling in approval before the youngster offered them a nice treat. He handed out packets of chips to the enthusiastic young boys while waiting for the Traffic Robot to turn green. headtopics.com

Mpisane's gesture wasn't well received by some online users who felt he could've given the kids more, while a host of other social media users praised the wholesome moment.

‘BI phakathi wamachips’: Andile Mpisane trolled for giving kids snacks in Soweto [video]Andile Mpisane gave kids snacks in Soweto but fans went hard on him saying he was becoming the BI Phakathi wamachips. Read more ⮕

