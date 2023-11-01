Mozambique’s ‘hidden debt’ trial: Privinvest ‘does not pay bribes’

Iskandar Safa, the shipping magnate at the centre of a $2bn corruption scandal in Mozambique, evaded almost every question during cross-examination at a trial in London, in which the state is claiming more than $3bn in damages.

“Whenever you ask a question, the answer is no: I haven’t seen this document.” Iskandar Safa’s rejoinder perfectly sums up his approach to cross-examination. During his testimony on 25 and 26 October before the High Court of Justice in London, in a civil trial which began on 17 October, the Franco-Lebanese businessman repeatedly denied all knowledge of the documents related to Mozambique’s ‘hidden debt’ scandal.Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

