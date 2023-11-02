Mozambique: Mozambicans Who Have Heard of Climate Change Want Collective Action to Fight It

Fewer than four in 10 citizens (37%) say they have heard of climate change, while 60% say they have not. Among those who are aware of climate change: o About half (47%) say it is making life in Mozambique worse. o More than two-thirds (68%) want the government to take immediate action to limit climate change, even if it is expensive, causes job losses, or takes a toll on the economy. Almost as many (63%) believe that ordinary citizens can help curb climate change.
With an extensive coastline, widespread poverty, an economy dependent on agriculture, and weak infrastructural and institutional development, Mozambique is highly vulnerable to the manifold impacts of climate change (ReliefWeb, 2022a; Manuel, Tostão, Vilanculos, Mandlhate, & Hartley, 2021).
Shifts in weather patterns have heightened the frequency and intensity of extreme climatic events, including both floods and droughts. Idai and Kenneth (both in 2019), Ana and Gombe (both in 2022), and Freddy (2023) are among the cyclones and tropical storms that have killed hundreds, displaced many thousands, and caused massive destruction throughout the country in recent years (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 2022; ACAPS, 2023).
Climate change also poses a threat to Mozambique's economy. The agricultural sector, a key driver of the nation's economy and the primary source of income for more than 70% of the population, is particularly vulnerable (Manuel et al., 2021; International Trade Administration, 2022). In 2022 alone, flood and wind damage resulted in the loss of an estimated 91,000 hectares of crops and harvest delays, exacerbating food insecurity (ReliefWeb, 2022b; USAID, 2021).
