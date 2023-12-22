Mozambique claims victory over Islamic State-linked insurgency

Mozambique Defence Forces' commander, Major-General Tiago Alberto Nampele, has said that the Islamic State-linked insurgency in the northern province of Cabo Delgado has been defeated, as between 90 and 95% of the territory that was captured by the militants has been secured. The remnants of the insurgents are now consigned to the Catupa forest, northeast of Macomia District, where they are operating in small groups.

Nampele told reporters in the port city of Mocimboa da Praia on Tuesday that they would soon launch an offensive to rid the area of any insurgents. What we are planning to do is we can begin an offensive attack and at this time, we have elaborated a plan with Rwanda forces. We are informed that the enemy is located in the forests of Catupa, where they are in small groups. So what we are planning right now, first of all, we are trying to prevent them from getting foodstuff. There is no base but just a few groups of terrorists moving in small groups





