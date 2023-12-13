Mozambican bidder accuses business rescue practitioners of favoritism

Letters to business rescue practitioners (BRPS) reveal a Mozambican bidder's furious allegations of being repeatedly sidelined. RGS Group Holdings claims the BRPs repeatedly favoured rival bidder Vision Investments, despite RGS offering a better deal.Both bids hang in the balance after a judge ruled that the BRPs acted unlawfully in withholding sugar industry levies, but now RGS is asking the court to enforce the tabling of their bid.

Leaked letters have blown the lid off backroom battles that Tongaat Hulett rescue bidder RGS alleges show that the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) have attempted to sideline them in favour of a rival bid, led by IT mogul Robert Gumede. The allegations amount to claims that the BRPs acted contrary to the best interests of Tongaat Hulett Limited (THL) and its creditors by frustrating efforts by Mozambique-based RGS to make an offer for the distressed company – an offer that appears better for all concerned than others the BRPs have been pursuin





