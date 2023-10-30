Motshekga warns matriculants against cheating - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,

The Department of Basic Education says it is all systems go for the Grade 12 exams starting this morning.

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they have put in place security measures to deal with potential paper leaks. “What we’ve experienced is people trying to cheat at school level when they open question papers earlier than are required. We have made people sign pledges to commit to a clean examination, one without irregularities.”

“These are issues that have got to do with human behaviour. We always remind people on what they must do and not do, but they always do it. In those cases we catch them, we punish them. So we just need to remind them that they shouldn’t even try because we find them they will pay the price,” adds Mhlanga.“As we wish the Class of 2023 all the best, we take this opportunity to remind them that it is their determination and hard work that will yield positive results. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC News Online »

Springboks to go on four-day trophy tour - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,The Springboks are expected to arrive in South Africa tomorrow. Read more ⮕

UN chief surprised by escalation of Israel's bombardment - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Guterres repeated a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the delivery of aid. Read more ⮕

Rain not dampening Rugby World Cup spirit in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Westville Old Boys' Club in Durban is expecting thousands of people to turn up to watch the final. Read more ⮕

Musk says Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through aid - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,SpaceX's Starlink will support communication links in Gaza Read more ⮕

Australia win record-scoring thriller v NZ - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, Travis Head's rapid hundred trumped Rachin Ravindra's gallant 116 as Australia beat New Zealand Read more ⮕

Army reservist suspected in Maine, shootings found dead - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,The body of Robert R. Card, 40, was discovered on Friday night. Read more ⮕