Motorists escape injury after being hit by train near Shakaskraal

Ballito café owners Gregory and Rita Naidoo were lucky to escape without injury after their car was struck by a train near Shakaskraal yesterday afternoon.

At around 15:30, the Naidoos were hit while crossing the train tracks between the R102 and Ballito Farmers Market, which sent their car spinning and into a ditch next to the road.“It was frightening,” said Gregory.

“We were driving slowly towards the market and visibility was low because of the weather. We did not hear anything and suddenly saw the train almost on top of us.” They sped up to try and make it across the tracks but the front right side of the train clipped the back right side of their car.“We come here every weekend so are used to driving this road. We’re just glad that everyone is safe,” he said. headtopics.com

A pointsman mans the crossing while the Farmers Market is open, but business had closed for the day at 14:00.The train was on its way to Empangeni and was not towing any cargo. When the North Coast Courier arrived, it was still in place around 50m from the accident site and was waiting for support teams to clear it to move on.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BoksburgNews »

AA expects huge fuel price relief for consumers and motoristsThe Automobile Association says fuel prices are set to decrease next month, according to data from the Central Energy Fund. Read more ⮕

6 things that could impact the resale value of your car in South AfricaWesbank outlined six things South African motorists should keep in mind if they’re planning on selling their car down the line. Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza's north as it steps up ground assault - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Israeli air strikes hit areas near Gaza City's Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals. Read more ⮕

6 things that could impact the resale value of your car in South AfricaWesbank outlined six things South African motorists should keep in mind if they’re planning on selling their car down the line. Read more ⮕

“Europe simply does not employ African coaches”“We can run around and we can escape and make excuses but Europe simply does not employ African coaches,” Mosimane said. Read more ⮕