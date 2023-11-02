Most SMUGGLED and TARGETED cars in SA

Following the apprehension of a man attempting to transport a stolen Toyota Fortuner to Zimbabwe, the question of which cars are the most smuggled and targeted comes up.The SAPS crime intelligence unit in Lebowakgomo began the operation upon receiving information about a stolen silver-grey Toyota Fortuner, reported stolen in Benoni, Gauteng, the previous Wednesday.

Through intelligence-led actions, authorities traced the stolen vehicle’s route along the N1 public road from Johannesburg to the Beitbridge border post.Have you ever wondered what the most targeted vehicle in South Africa is?

Wahl Bartmann, CEO of the Fidelity Services group, said the majority of the cars being targeted are the most well-known among South African drivers, including:The SAPS statistics, which indicated that sedans, hatchbacks, and coupes accounted for 2,591 of the vehicles hijacked. Followed by bakkies, which accounted for 1,582, is further evidence of this pattern of targeting popular hatchbacks and bakkies.

