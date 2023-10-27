Mosimane in damage control mission

Pitso Mosimane has suddenly found himself tasked with a personal fire-fighting mission ahead of the latest fixture at his Emirati club Al Wahda.

Mosimane’s team is up against Al Ittihad Kalba on Friday (17h30) at home as action swings back to the Pro League three weeks since they last had a points contest.The match against Kalba is suddenly of significance following the recent line of results that have left Mosimane on the losing end in three games in a row.Al Wahda have suffered defeat to Shabab Al Ahli and Bani Yas before a league cup defeat in the local derby against Al Jazira.

Three consecutive defeats is the worst line of results that Mosimane has suffered since his return to club football in December 2012 when he took over at Mamelodi Sundowns with the club in shambles. Prior to the latest run on three defeats in a row at Al Wahda, Mosimane last lost three on the trot in October 2017 at Sundowns. headtopics.com

Mosimane went down to Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu in the league on similar 2-1 scores before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Chippa United in a round of 16 tie. The former Bafana Bafana coach frequently lost two in a row which happened seven times while at Sundowns

So, Friday’s match against Kalba could scratch Mosimane’s reputation if he ends up on the losing end again. Mosimane has spent the month of October celebrating three years since he left Sundowns for the Middle East where he has worked at Al Ahly (Egypt), Al Ahli Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Al Wahda.The 59-year-old has clocked up 90 wins in 138 games since he left South Africa. headtopics.com

With the Emirati Pro League season still in its infancy, Mosimane will reach the 100 wins milestone this season.Get the best in Soccer, News and Lifestyle content with SNL24 PLUS

