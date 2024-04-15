Moroka Swallows Coach Proud of Team's Comeback Against Mamelodi Sundowns

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 15: Moroka Swallows coach Musa Nyatama during the DStv Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium on April 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Augustine Mahlonoko and Gabadinho Mhango scored two goals from behind for Swallows after Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende had given Sundowns a two-goal cushion. "Ja we were just frustrated on the bench, we didn't know whether the referee is gonna give it or not but we're happy. The decision, it came to us tonight.

Moroka Swallows Coach Musa Nyatama Comeback Mamelodi Sundowns Draw Goal Offside

