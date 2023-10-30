Morocco: 1 Dead, 3 Hurt As Multiple Blasts Rock Western Sahara

One man was killed and three others injured in the blasts, which also damaged two houses, according to a statement by officials.

Two people who suffered serious injuries were transferred to a hospital in Laayoune, 200 kilometers (around 125 miles) west of Smara. The attorney general"has entrusted the investigation team with carrying out the necessary technical and ballistic expertise to identify the origin and nature of the projectiles," said a statement quoted by Morocco's MAP news agency.

The UN Security Council has urged the parties to the conflict to seek a mutually acceptable solution. "The attacks by the Sahrawi army continue against the Moroccan occupation forces, which are suffering heavy human and material losses along the wall of shame," it added. headtopics.com

