More than 2000 may have been scammed in R3bn Ponzi scheme

"This has punched the guts out of many families," one investor said.As authorities continue to uncover the real cost of a massive alleged Ponzi scheme, investigations claim it may have affected more than 2 000 clients and amounted to more than R3 billion.recently reported trustee and fund manager of the BHI Trust Craig Warriner handed himself over to police, admitting to fraud. He appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court south of Johannesburg and was remanded in custody.

In this process of using “the funds of Peter to pay Paul”, he made more losses he could not recover from, said Moneyweb.“There’s not a lot of insight into it at this point, but it was just managing third party money. The dividends suddenly stopping should have been, if not a first red flag, certainly a red flag… this had been a dividend-paying entity.”said its enquiries to the BHI Trust were referred to the lawyers who intend to apply for the fund to be liquidated.

