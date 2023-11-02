More than 20 000 wounded people still in Gaza after initial evacuations, says MSF

The United Nations and aid groups have sounded the alarm on the catastrophic humanitarian situation inside the Gaza Strip. MSF noted the evacuations of"a number of severely injured" people in a statement on Wednesday, saying that its 22 international staff members in Gaza had also been among those who left the territory via the Rafah border crossing.However, there are still over 20 000 injured people in Gaza with limited access to healthcare due to the siege.

The organisation went on to call for a greater number of people to be evacuated, as well as for a ceasefire and for more critical aid to be allowed in.Those who wish to leave Gaza must be allowed to do so without further delay. They must also be allowed the right to return.

Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in its history, in which Hamas gunmen stormed across the border and killed 1 400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.The United Nations and aid groups have sounded the alarm on the catastrophic humanitarian situation inside the Gaza Strip, with food, fuel and medicine for its 2.4 million residents all in short supply.

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SATODAYNEWS: West in UNSC Continues to Obstruct De-Escalation Efforts in GazaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Egypt does not let Russian citizens pass through Rafah checkpoint from GazaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: UN accused of not acting on Gaza 'genocide' - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,UN's High Commissioner for Refugees firmly rebuked the Security Council's inability to act.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Western Failure to Make 'Unified Call' for Gaza Ceasefire Driving Regional EscalationSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: First foreign nationals and wounded leave Gaza for Egypt - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,The limited evacuations come more than three weeks into a total blockade of Gaza by Israel.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: First British nationals cross into Egypt from GazaA first group of British nationals have entered Egypt from Gaza via the Rafah crossing, Britain's Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »