More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant

The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.

South Africa Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAVERİCK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: MTBPS 2023: Enoch Godongwana Says R34 Billion To Be Added to R350 Grant, South Africa DispleasedThe Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, announced that the Social Relief of Distress grant will have R34 billion added to it, while it is extended by two years.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: ‘Social grants are vital’: Ramaphosa hints on extension of R350 SRD grant?In 2022, Godongwana said no final decision has been made about a replacement of the R350 SRD grant or how it would be financed.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: BREAKING: R350 SRD grant extended for another yearGood news for beneficiaries! The R350 SRD grant has been extended for another year and will now end in 2025.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: R350 relief grant extended to 2025Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced that the R350 social relief of distress grant will be extended for another year.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

NEWS24: MTBPS: Godongwana's plan to cut spending by R21bn, while keeping the R350 Covid-19 grant for another yearMTBPS: Godongwana's plan to cut spending by R21bn, while keeping the R350 Covid-19 grant for another year

Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Midterm Budget: Economists warn of possible unrestEconomists do not expect Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to make any announcements on the SRD R350 grant during his midterm budget speech

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »