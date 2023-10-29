More pics of Bryoni Govender’s African-Indian national costume

Photos of Miss South Africa 2023 runner up Bryoni Govender’s national costume have finally been shared and South Africans are truly blown away. The gown, according to the Miss Universe hopeful, is a fusion of African and Indian culture and has been designed with elements of various other African cultures to represent the country’s beautiful and diverse people.

Photos and videos of the Miss Universe contestant in the gown has truly left her millions of fans speechless and they simply couldn’t help but marvel over the the masterpiece.Bryoni Govender stuns in this year’s Miss Universe national costume

Bryoni Govender will soon be representing South Africa on the Miss Universe stage and by the looks of it, she is as ready as can be. The Miss SA runner-up will be competing in the pageant after Natasha Joubert — Miss SA 2023 — opted out of entering Miss Universe to focus her full attention on serving her country as the reigning queen.With only a couple of weeks left before the big day, photos and videos of her in this year’s national costume have been shared and it is truly a masterpiece. headtopics.com

“It’s a modern take on the sari and is quite refined. Green is the main colour, which currently represents South Africa so well. The biggest and most time consuming challenge has been the beading,” Casey — a first time national costume designer — had to say.ALSO READ:Touching on all of her looks, Bryoni had this to say:

“My entire wardrobe is very well thought out; it comprises vibrant patterns and colours which represent the warm spirit and diversity of the South African people.”from locals who are saying this is the best national costume yet. headtopics.com

“The best national costume of all times, she ate and left no crumbs. It’s truly a definition of our diverse country,” one person commented while another added:ALSO READ:

