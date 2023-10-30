More doctors employed this year than last year

Minister blames shortages in the public health sector on budget constraints and the fact that doctors are reluctant to work in rural areasThe Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.invites to subscriber only eventsSign up to our daily newsletter featuring a curated selection of top articles and delivered to your inbox from Monday to Friday.