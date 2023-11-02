Moody’s: SA’s lower revenue forecasts, spending pressures raise risks

The key elements of South Africa’s mid-term budget, announced on Wednesday, were broadly in line with expectations, the ratings agency said in a statement.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MONEYWEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: South Africa Likely to Secure Trade Status Extension With U.S., Say OfficialsAnalysis - Maintaining South Africa's status under the African Growth and Opportunity Act will save 30,000 jobs in the Western Cape alone and increase trade from an annual R50bn-plus. But commentators warn that SA might not be so lucky next year.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

NEWS24: Skint South African consumers expected to spend more on essentials this Black FridaySkint South African consumers expected to spend more on essentials this Black Friday

Source: News24 | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: De Aar prison warder arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into a prisonSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: President Ramaphosa Declares 15 December a Public HolidayPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the 15th of December 2023 as a public holiday in celebration of the Springboks' momentous achievement at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris, France.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

2OCEANSVİBE: Roger Federer Loves The Springboks And South Africa For A Couple Of ReasonsSouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe | Read more »