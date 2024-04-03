Monumental Sculpture to Greet Festivalgoers at Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour

When festivalgoers enter the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour at the Glen Country Club in Clifton, Cape Town, on 6 April, they will be greeted by an awe-inspiring sight:"Nature's Goddess," a monumental sculpture crafted by the renowned South African artist Daniel Popper. South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.Glam guru Hannon Bothma 'relieved' as his estranged husband is found after being reported missing April Fool's Day: Popular brands pulled off some epic pranks - like zero-gravity cabins, sour cream sodaSommelier - Bi-weekly A new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fouri

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News24 / 🏆 4. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour promotes digital detox: Unplug and reconnect with nature's rhythmCorona Sunsets Festival World Tour promotes digital detox: Unplug and reconnect with nature's rhythm

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Sunsets, mermaids and ‘Durbanism’ crest the Umhlanga waveFabled chef Brendan Newport’s intriguing new collaboration blends East Coast cooking, Italian flair and Durban’s surf culture in a high-end tiki-bar, which wakes up at sunset. And talking Umhlanga, it wouldn’t do to leave out The Chefs Table.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

World Court orders Israel to halt Gaza famine - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,World Court unanimously ordered Israel to ensure basic food supplies to the enclave's Palestinians

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Guinness World Records: Most valuable life insurance policyGuinness World Records is a reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the natural world.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Festival a ‘platform for women’s untold stories’Keynote speaker at the Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers, Margaret Busby, urges them to get into publishing too

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Wavescape Surf & Ocean Festival’s 2024 Event Lineup Is Looking DopeSouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »