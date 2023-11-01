Monitoring & Evaluation Officer (Wits RHI) - Gauteng Berea

Performing data cleaning, collaborating with the data manager to enhance data collection and storage procedures, and preparing data for analysis and use Contribute to the development of a data quality strategy that aligns with the Ward21 CRS’s goals and objectives
Support the review/development of a quality management system, including supporting appropriate data analysis and reportingPerform statistical tests on large datasets to determine data quality and integrityCollaborate with the Data Manager to improve database, data collection, and storage processesDesign and implement strategies and processes to increase ownership of data and commitment to data quality and data useReviewing data sets to ensure that they are accurate and complete including data...
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: SABC News Online | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: SABCNews | Read more »
Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »