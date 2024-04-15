Moneyweb is Hiring a Financial Journalist with Social Media Coordinator Role

Moneyweb – a top destination for business, finance and investment news in South Africa – is looking to appoint a financial journalist with the dual role of social media coordinator to join our dynamic team.
The candidate must have a good grasp of the South African business environment and its global context. They need to understand the principles of economics and investment and have knowledge of JSE-listed stocks.
