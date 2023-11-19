Money Makeover Challenge: Molefi's Success Story

We are now coming to the end of the Money Makeover Challenge with the grand finale on the 23rd of November where we will be announcing our winners of this challenge. Molefi entered this challenge in a good situation because he had already paid off all his debt, but he needed to formulate a financial plan for his life – this includes getting married, buying a home and starting his own business one day.

Molefi has started a fund for each of these and is on track to meet all his goals including having enough money to stop working and start his own business in ten year’s time. He has also achieved the goal of his emergency fund being sufficient to cover three months of his living expenses. This is what is possible when you have no debt. “For me, it was a chance to review my financial plan and apply discipline to it. I got a golden life lesson here, of goal-based livin





