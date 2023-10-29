Monday's weather: Wet, windy start to the week in parts of SA, with snow in some provinces

It'll be a cold and wet start to the week for some parts of the country, according to the A Level 2 warning was issued for damaging winds that could lead to difficulty in navigation at sea between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

A similar warning was issued for severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds, heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and south-western parts of the North West.

A third Level 2 warning was issued for snowfall that could lead to pass closures, dangerous driving conditions and a loss of vulnerable livestock over the extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme eastern parts of the Free State.Meanwhile, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Kamiesberg in the Northern Cape, the Matzikama and Cederberg Local Municipalities of the Western Cape, as well as the Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality in the North West. headtopics.com

will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but cool in places in the north. It will otherwise be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the lowveld where it will be cool. It will be very cold in places along the escarpment with possible snow in the south.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly, but reaching gale force along the south-west coast.The wind along the coast will be fresh easterly. The eastern half of the province will be cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north, otherwise partly cloud, windy and cold conditions are expected with light rain along the coast and in the extreme east.will be cloudy and cold but very cold over the western parts. Isolated showers and rain are expected but scattered in the north-western parts of the province. Snow is expected over the western high ground. headtopics.com

