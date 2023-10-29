Mokwena: The Message Remains The Same

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 30: Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Rulani Mokwena during the CAF Champions League, 2nd preliminary round - leg 2 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bumamuru at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena is not getting carried away with the first-leg win over Al Ahly in their African Football League semi-final. Thapelo Maseko's superb strike in the second half guided the Brazilians to the victory at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon."We would’ve said halftime at 0-0, we would have said it halftime regardless of what the score-line is but we are very proud of the players.
"Very proud of the yellow nation – the supporters for coming out in their numbers to push the team and to support the team. "They really, really pushed us in the second half and very grateful to the Masandawana family and nation for their support and now we go again," he added.