Mokwena says Downs should have ended the tie

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena believes his side should have killed the tie following their 1-0 over Al Ahly in African Football League semifinal first leg.

Thapelo Maseko scored the only goal of the match at the Loftus Versfeld to take a 1-0 advantage to Cairo.“I tell the things how they are” – Broos on Kaizer Chiefs players “I thought first to start the performance was very, very good. We played well. We were in control and we gave zero chances, first half, second half even. We created a lot of chances. It’s just a pity we didn’t take even some of the situations that we created,” Mokwena said as perMokwena knows that the second leg will be difficult and the hostile crowd in Egypt will make things difficult for the 2016 Caf Champions League champions.

“We take the 1-0 and now we have to go for the second half. I wish I could say I changed anything but today we were eleven, that was the biggest difference, that today we were eleven for most of the game and Tuesday we were ten and then that of course influences the game but yeah as I said, it’s probably the biggest difference,” Mokwena said. headtopics.com

