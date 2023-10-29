Mokwena proud of the Sundowns supporters

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on September 20, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena praised the Masandawana faithful following their victory over Al Ahly in the African Football League semi-final first leg.

A delightful finish in the second half from Thapelo Maseko steered Masandawana to a 1-0 win over Ahly ahead of the return-leg on Wednesday in Cairo.Mokwena cautious all especially themselves to keep the feet on the ground and is nonetheless proud of the effort displayed by the players.

“Halftime, the message remains the same. We would’ve said halftime at 0-0, we would have said it halftime regardless of what the score-line is but we are very proud of the players,” Mokwena told“Very proud of the yellow nation – the supporters for coming out in their numbers to push the team and to support the team. headtopics.com

"They really, really pushed us in the second half and very grateful to the Masandawana family and nation for their support and now we go again," he added. In the second-leg, any kind of draw or win will be enough to send Masandawana to the final as Ahly need two unanswered goals to overturn the first-leg deficit.

