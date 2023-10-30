Mokwena On Maseko: I Also Cried For Patience For Mailula

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 29: Thapelo Maseko of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates during the African Football League, Semi Final - 1st Leg match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Maseko was criticized by a section of fans in the domestic league for having all the pace but lacking the end product and that perhaps his signing was hyped.However, the former SuperSport United winger put in impressive performances since the international break, as he scored a crucial goal in the Brazilians' 2-0 win over Petro de Luanda in the African Football League quarter-final first-leg.

Mokwena had an emotional embrace with Maseko after he scored and says the emotions of the goal were not motivated by the criticism the winger has had but by the fact that the instructions from the half-time team talk worked. headtopics.com

"He doesn't need to thank me, if there is any backing, any support it is just me doing my job. I think I embrace almost all the players when they score," Mokwena said in a press conference. "'Oh, what I have been advised to do actually works. He's a talented kid, he's 19. We're quick to forget but history should always teach us this thing, especially with Sundowns, that our players always improve," he said.

