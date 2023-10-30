Mokwena hopes Bok magic rubs off on Sundowns

'Hopefully, it (victory) rubs off (on us). We deserve this happiness, we're a country that goes through a lot,' said Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena.

Rulani Mokwena wants Mamelodi Sundowns to emulate the Boks and make South Africa proud. Picture: Backpagepix. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has joined millions of South Africans in congratulating the Springboks for defending their Rugby World Cup title on Saturday.

Boks captain Siya Kolisi and his troops edged New Zealand 12-11 to make history by becoming the only nation with four world cup wins. Mokwena and his players are also representing the country in the African Football League and they will reach the final if they avoid defeat against Al-Ahly in the second leg of the semifinal in Cairo on Wednesday. headtopics.com

“Congratulations to the Springboks, they have made the entire country proud. Hopefully, it (victory) rubs off (on us). We deserve this happiness, we’re a country that goes through a lot,” Mokwena said after the 1-0 win over Ahly on Sunday.

“Congratulations to coach Jacques Nienaber, Rassie Erasmus and the entire technical team. We must also thank Siya Kolisi and his incredible group because they have shown us that we do have talent in South Africa and we’re just as good as the rest of the world.“We can beat the best in the world because that’s what they did, they beat the All Blacks who are considered the best in the world. headtopics.com

Mokwena who comes from a football family, admitted he knows very little about rugby. The son of Orlando Pirates great Julias ‘KK’ Sono and nephew to the legendary Jomo Sono, revealed how he watched the nail-biting encounter against the All Blacks.“I won’t pretend to be a rugby fanatic. When I was watching the final, I had my laptop on, my phone and my iPad,” Mokwena said.

Mokwena hopes Bok magic rubs off on SundownsMokwena's Sundowns are also representing the country in the African Football League and need only a draw against Al-Ahly. Read more ⮕

Mokwena congratulates Sundowns fans after Al-Ahly winSundowns defeated Al-Ahly 1-0 in a tightly-contested African Football League semi-final first leg clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Read more ⮕

Mokwena proud of the Sundowns supportersMokwena proud of the Sundowns supporters Read more ⮕

Sundowns beat Al Ahly 1-nil in African Football League first leg semi - SABC NewsMamelodi Sundowns used their home ground advantage when they beat Egyptian giants Al Ahly 1-Nil Read more ⮕

Sundowns edge past Al-Ahly in African derby at LoftusSundowns weren't short of any inspiration after the Springboks defended their Rugby World Cup title against New Zealand on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Mokwena: The Message Remains The SameMokwena: The Message Remains The Same Read more ⮕