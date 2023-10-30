Mokwena congratulates Sundowns fans after Al-Ahly win

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during the African Football League, Semi Final – 1st Leg match against Al-Ahly at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)coach Rulani Mokoena was full of praise for the club supporters who came out in numbers to support the team on Sunday.This comes after the Brazilians defeated Al-Ahly 1-0 in a tightly-contested African Football League semi-final first leg clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

A well-taken goal by Thapelo Maseko in the second half was enough to give Sundowns the edge going into the second leg in Cairo next Wednesday. “We had full control over the game, leaving the opponent with limited chances. I congratulate the fans for the victory and express gratitude for their unwavering support,” said Mokwena after the game.

“In the second leg we must apply even more pressure, just as we did today. Also. I want to emphasize that we are capable scoring in the second leg,” added Mokwena.Meanwhile, Al-Ahly coach Marcel Koller believes that the Red Devils still have a chance to beat Sundowns and reach the final of the lucrative competition. headtopics.com

“I believe we maintained a good level of performance in the first half, particularly in terms of our defence. However we needed to stay calm after coneding the goal,” commented Koller. There’s still an opportunity for us to secure qualification. The upcoming game in Cairo will be crucial and we will be crucial, and we’ll give it our all.”

