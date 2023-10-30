Mocking The Voting System!

Ladies and gentlemen, the Carling Knockout has been very interesting and we’ve seen big teams crash out at first time of asking. As exciting as the football we’ve witnessed so far has been, the Man of the Match award has become a sore thumb and a bone of contention.

It is a wonderful gesture from the tournament organisers to give football supporters a chance to have a say and impact the game by voting for the player they feel has outshined everyone.

When we look at how the voting system has played itself out so far in the Last 16 of this competition, we have to be ashamed of ourselves! We’ve not served the Beautiful Game at all with the way we went about voting for the Man of the Match award and it has not been fair at all! More than 90% of the players voted as Man of the Match award winners have not been the most deserving in the game. headtopics.com

Fighting in the DRC will prevent more than a million from voting in electionFighting in the DRC will prevent more than a million from voting in election - rights group Read more ⮕

Keeping it clean: How to maximize your solar system’s performanceSolar panels can easily accumulate dust, bird droppings, leaves, and other debris; which could drastically slow down energy production. Read more ⮕

‘System is broken’: Mcebisi Jonas says a new president, ministers won’t fix SA’s problemsFormer Finance Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas says new leadership will not fix the challenges South Africa is currently facing. Read more ⮕

Pension warning for South African emigrantsSouth Africa’s new retirement system is leaving tax experts with serious questions. Read more ⮕

Eben Etzebeth robbed: Rugby awards rigged against SA’s giant?Eben Etzebeth's fans are in uproar after he's controversially robbed for Rugby's top award again! Is the system failing him? Read more ⮕

BELA Bill: South Africa’s education shiftOn Thursday, 26 October 2023, the SA National Assembly passed the BELA Bill, a milestone after years of education system challenges. Read more ⮕