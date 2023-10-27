Mo'unga: I want be a part of history!

Richie Mo’unga says he is “leaving no stone unturned” as the All Blacks flyhalf wants to make history against the Springboks in the World Cup final on Saturday.

Mo’unga could join legends Grant Fox and Dan Carter in driving New Zealand to a World Cup title in the No 10 jersey.The 29-year-old has almost won it all since starting his career under Carter at the Crusaders, but the Webb Ellis Cup has not yet been added to his collection of trophies.

“A lot of my energy and all my thoughts are on Saturday, preparing for the best Springboks side we can face,” Mo’unga said, on the eve of the final on Friday. “We understand this is our last week together so just soaking all of that up. headtopics.com

“This week was just about putting everything into the week, leaving no stone unturned. Where the mind goes the body will follow. For me, it’s preparing mentally just as much as physically.”The winner of Saturday’s final will make history by becoming the first national team to win four World Cup titles.

It will also be the final appearance of a number of veteran All Blacks, including lock pair Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock. Mo’unga himself could be among those wanting to make their final touch in an All Blacks jersey golden, as he signed a contract to move to Japan after the World Cup. headtopics.com

“We haven’t really touched upon those that are leaving. It’s all been about how we can influence the outcome of this game,” Mo’unga said. “Everyone is in a different chapter of their journey. “This is a way to make history. I want to be part of history. I want to bring the World Cup home. Whatever happens after that I don’t really care. I’m sure a lot of the other boys are like that to. Saturday night, 9 o’clock is where it’s at.”This content is not behind a paywall and it is Habari Media's commitment that it remains so and access to the content is free.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SARugbymag »

Springboks vs All Blacks: Biggest match in rugby history – PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONThe biggest ever Rugby World Cup final and the greatest match in rugby history is upon as with the Springboks and All Blacks fighting for everything and more. Read more ⮕

Tipsy Lady in Springboks Jersey Accidentally Cheers for All Blacks, Video Amuses South AfricansA woman was recorded cheering for the All Blacks while wearing a Springbok Jersery and people could nt stop laughing at the cute video which is trending. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Halfback Headaches?Antonie Claasen discusses the Springboks' halfbacks headaches ahead of their Rugby World Cup Final clash against the All Blacks in Paris. Read more ⮕

– Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber ahead of All Blacks clash'They are in excellent form, and we will have to be at our very best,' Springboks coach on All Blacks performance ahead of the RWC final. Read more ⮕

Bookies on the fence ahead of the Springboks vs All Blacks Rugby World Cup finalThe sportsbooks can't make up their minds about who they think will win the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

RWC: Mzansi Amused As Bonang Matheba Issues Warning to All Blacks Ahead of Springboks FinalBonang Matheba is standing firm with the Springboks as they prepare to face the All Blacks at the RWC finals. Queen B warned the New Zealand team ahead of the match. Read more ⮕