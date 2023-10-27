Mo'unga: I want be a part of history!

Richie Mo’unga says he is “leaving no stone unturned” as the All Blacks flyhalf wants to make history against the Springboks in the World Cup final on Saturday.
Mo’unga could join legends Grant Fox and Dan Carter in driving New Zealand to a World Cup title in the No 10 jersey.The 29-year-old has almost won it all since starting his career under Carter at the Crusaders, but the Webb Ellis Cup has not yet been added to his collection of trophies.
“A lot of my energy and all my thoughts are on Saturday, preparing for the best Springboks side we can face,” Mo’unga said, on the eve of the final on Friday. “We understand this is our last week together so just soaking all of that up. headtopics.com
“This week was just about putting everything into the week, leaving no stone unturned. Where the mind goes the body will follow. For me, it’s preparing mentally just as much as physically.”The winner of Saturday’s final will make history by becoming the first national team to win four World Cup titles.
It will also be the final appearance of a number of veteran All Blacks, including lock pair Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock. Mo’unga himself could be among those wanting to make their final touch in an All Blacks jersey golden, as he signed a contract to move to Japan after the World Cup. headtopics.com
"We haven't really touched upon those that are leaving. It's all been about how we can influence the outcome of this game," Mo'unga said. "Everyone is in a different chapter of their journey. "This is a way to make history. I want to be part of history. I want to bring the World Cup home. Whatever happens after that I don't really care. I'm sure a lot of the other boys are like that to. Saturday night, 9 o'clock is where it's at."