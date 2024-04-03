MK Party Appeals Decision to Bar Zuma from Elections

In papers filed to the Electoral Court, the legal team of the MK party appeals the decision to bar Zuma from standing in elections. The team argues that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) made several errors in their decision. Last week, the IEC removed Zuma from the list of candidates due to his imprisonment for contempt.

Zuma is currently being investigated for his involvement in state capture and facilitating the looting of South Africa's funds by the Gupta brothers and their network

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mailandguardian / 🏆 2. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MK party appeals IEC decision to bar Zuma from contesting electionsThe MK party said the decision of the IEC before the announcement made on 28 March 2024 never furnished Zuma’s party with the reasons

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Big win for MK as electoral court rules in favour of Zuma partyANC ‘only has itself to blame’ for missing deadlines to oppose the registration of MK

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Zuma's MK Party wins first round against the ANC in Electoral CourtZuma's MK Party wins first round against the ANC in Electoral Court

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

First blood — ANC fails in bid to deregister Zuma’s MK party before Electoral CourtJudges presiding in the Electoral Court have upheld the Electoral Commission of SA’s decision to register Zuma’s MK party.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

South Africa: Despite legal challenges, Zuma’s MK Party attracts supportersElectoral newcomer uMkhonto weSizwe Party faces a push back from the African National Congress over its name and logo. Former president Jacob Zuma has been barred from running, but the fight only seems to elevate the party’s profile.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

Which Zuma is the right Zuma for me?We have been blessed with not one, but two Zumas to possibly lead us after the elections. One nation, two Spears! What a time to be alive?!?!

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »