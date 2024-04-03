MK Party Appeals Decision to Bar Zuma from Elections

In papers filed to the Electoral Court, the legal team of the MK party appeals the decision to bar Zuma from standing in elections. The team argues that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) made several errors in their decision. Last week, the IEC removed Zuma from the list of candidates due to his imprisonment for contempt.
Zuma is currently being investigated for his involvement in state capture and facilitating the looting of South Africa's funds by the Gupta brothers and their network
