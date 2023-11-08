Mixed Performance in Asian Markets as Treasuries Decline

Shares in Asia were mixed while Treasuries declined in the region following the Thanksgiving holiday. Oil extended losses. Japanese stocks rose in catch-up play after a national holiday, while those in Australia also gained. Hong Kong and mainland Chinese equities fell, reversing Thursday’s rally inspired by Beijing’s widening property rescue campaign.
banks to offer unsecured short-term loans to qualified developers for the first time, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest effort to ease the country’s property woes. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of builder stocks fell as much as 2.1% early on Friday, following a 8.9% jump in the previous session. “The property developer debt issue will be solved sooner or later,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, a fund manager at GAM Investment Managemen
