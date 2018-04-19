MiWay Tops Net Sentiment Rankings Among Local Insurance Providers

MiWay, a local insurance provider, has once again recorded the highest Net Sentiment among its competitors. The company's commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience has resulted in a sentiment score of 73.3%, compared to the industry average of 16.1%. Employee praise and recommendations on Hellopeter have contributed to MiWay's success. The CEO, Burton Naicker, expresses satisfaction with the results and emphasizes the importance of continuous improvement.
Why does my premium increase when my car’s value decreases?MiWay Blink answers frequently asked questions about car insurance
