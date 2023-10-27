Petrol and diesel engines will remain, but a Mitsubishi-sourced plug-in hybrid also set to become available at some point.

Updated three years ago, with production moving to South Africa the following the year, the D40 Navara has nonetheless been on-sale for almost decade globally. Image: Nissan, the replacement for the current D23 Navara that debuted nine years ago will continue to offer a mix of petrol and diesel engines, but for the first time also a hybrid in the form of a plug-in hybrid.

“We have diesel engines available, petrol engines available, the wonderful e-Power … and we have battery EV, as well as plug-in hybrid with Interior received a substantial makeover as part of the local production switch in 2021. Image: Nissan, whose petrol and diesel engines options are supplemented by a 67.9-kWh battery dproducing a combined output 120 kW while allowing for a range of 403 km., which makes use of a normally aspirated 3.8-litre V6 petrol only, the Navara won’t revert back to a large displacement engine as the preceding D40 did with it 4.0-litre V6 and much vaunted 170kW/550Nm 3.0-litre V9X turbodiesel V6. headtopics.com

Characterised by a small V6 at the base of the doors, the Navara V9X’s 3.0-litre oil-burner produced a class-leading 170kW/550Nm at its debut in 2010. Image: Nissanwill drop the current 2.3-litre and 2.5-litre oil-burners for the Triton’s upgraded 2.4-litre 4N16 that comes in three states of tune; 110kW/330Nm, 135kW/430Nm, and with the addition of a second turbocharger, 150kW/470Nm.

“Today the global trend is not toward bigger engines – yes, toward more power through electrification – but bigger engines not so much,” Nissan’s Product Planning Development Head, Pierre Loing, was quoted by the publication as saying.Navara arrived in South Africa in 2017 as an import after a number delays prevented sales from starting in 2014 as other key markets. Image: Nissan headtopics.com

