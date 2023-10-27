Missing teen sought by Pinetown FCS Unit

Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) seek public assistance in locating a missing teen named Alondwe Jennifer Angel Khumalo (17) from Wyebank.

It is reported that on Friday, 20 October 2023, the 17-year-old girl left her home and has since not return. She was last seen wearing a pink dress, grey hooded jacket and a peach cap. Members of the public are urged to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Molefe on 078 205 5559 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, regarding possible leads on her whereabouts.

