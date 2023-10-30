Miss World SA: Minnie Dlamini stuns in gorgeous outfits

. She now earns the right to represent South Africa at the global Miss World pageant. For many South Africans, however, it was the host who dazzled with her range of designer outfits. KZN-born Minnie Dlamini rarely ever disappoints on the big occasion and that was the case once again at the Miss World SA finale.Those who follow her on Instagram will have noticed that Minnie Dlamini had been determined to show her patriotism through her fashion at the Miss World SA finale and she kept her word.

She was joined by fellow red carpet hosts, Yaya Mavundla, Lunga Shabalala and Zarief Minty. Perhaps the most eye-catching look of them all came when she rocked her second Gert-Johan Coetzee outfit of the night. The Miss World SA finale took place just before the Springboks went on to win the Rugby World Cup finals against New Zealand in France.

