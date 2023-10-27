Miss World SA 2023: Before the rugby, there’s ANOTHER big final!

The Miss World SA pageant takes place on 28 October 2023. 12 finalists are hoping to walk away with the crown. Image source: www.missworldsa.comThe Miss World SA pageant takes place on 28 October 2023. 12 finalists are hoping to walk away with the crown. Image source: www.missworldsa.compageant will be taking place on Saturday 28 October 2023 and the anticipation couldn’t be higher.
The finale promises to bring the glitz and glam to Pretoria while audiences will be able to tune in and root for their favourites from home.If you’re wondering why you’ve never heard of this pageant until now, you’re likely not alone! Miss World SA was founded by Carol Bouwer Productions (owned by broadcaster and CEO Carol Bouwer) and this year’s edition will be its first.
The inaugural event will take place at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria and tickets have been on sale for the past month for potential pageant-goers. However, the rest of the country can This year's finalists are a diverse group of young women from across the country. The names to look out for are Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg, Zoe Naidu, Sasha-Lee Taylor, Munei Tsanwani, Mhoentle Plaatjie, Motheo Mokoto, Moratwe Masima, Luyanda Mbhamali, Claude Mmakgaka Mashego, Bonolo Motau, Asanda Mchunu and Alyssa Smith.
It was announced in September that Minnie Dlamini will be hosting the Miss World SA event, while Yaya Mavundla, Lunga Shabalala & Zareef Minty will be sharing red-carpet duties.Bouwer, who herself is no stranger to big events, took a moment to heap praise on host, Minnie Dlamini. The Durban-born presenter inked a two-year deal to host both this and next year’s edition of the competition.