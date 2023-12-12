Miscommunication with Njabulo Blom has another dimension

St. Louis City midfielder Njabulo Blom's miscommunication with Bafana Bafana seemingly has another dimension. Broos revealed that he did not select Blom in his previous squad that played the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers because the former Amakhosi midfielder told the national team that he was injured and later changed his statement and he viewed that as having an"attitude" towards Bafana.

"You know, Njabulo Blom is not there at the moment because he sent us a message on Monday, saying that he was injured on his shoulder and he couldn't come to camp," Broos said at the time. "So we asked for a medical report, and until now we haven't received one, we only received another message two or three days later that he can pla





Soccer_Laduma » / 🏆 22. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa's Bafana Bafana Begin World Cup Qualification CampaignBafana Bafana, the South African national football team, starts their qualification campaign for the 2026 Fifa World Cup against Benin. After failing to qualify for the last three editions, the team is determined to secure a spot in the upcoming tournament.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiersBafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a 44-man preliminary squad for the two upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs consider emergency loan signing?Kaizer Chiefs are preparing a surprise loan move for former midfielder Njabulo Blom. What are the details of a potential deal?

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Bafana’s Broos confident of FIFA World Cup hopesBafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos expresses confidence in their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes ahead of qualifiers.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Bafana’s Blom explains Chiefs departureBlom joined St Louis in January from Chiefs and has excelled in the US, working with head coach and former Bafana left back Bradley Carnell.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Njabulo Blom opens up old Kaizer Chiefs woundsFormer Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom is back in the fold for Bafana after excelling in the MLS. He’s opened up on his Naturena exit.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »