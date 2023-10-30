‘Miracle’: WAGS celebrate Springboks Rugby World Cup win

The Wives and Girlfriends (WAGS) off the Springboks took to Instagram to celebrate their South Africa’s win against New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday 28 October in France.The Springboks defeated the All Blacks 12-11 in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday 28 October. The South African national team went on to become a fourth-time Rugby World up champions, after winning in 1995, 2007, 2019 and now 2023.

It was another nail-biting match for South Africans viewers, watching from across the world, as the Springboks won – for the third time, by just one point. The wives and girlfriends (WAGS) of the Springboks took to Instagram to celebrate the win.The Springboks first lady Rachel Kolisi, who is married to captain Siya Kolisi, yet again thanked God for the win.Layla Kolbe, the wife of Cheslin Kolbe took to Instagram to thank God for the team’s win on her husband’s birthday.

