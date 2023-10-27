Minor Hotels celebrates International Chef’s Day with South African Chefs making their mark globally

International Chef’s Day, celebrated on 20 October, is a day dedicated to honouring and recognising the culinary talents that bring delectable flavours to our tables. Minor Hotels proudly joins in this celebration by introducing you to four of our exceptional chefs, each with a unique culinary journey and passion for their craft. These chefs have made an indelible mark on our properties and, more importantly, on the palates of our guests.

His passion for cooking stems from the fulfilment he experiences when creating dishes. The joy he feels seeing his creations on a plate then relished by hotel guests is immeasurable. Working at Avani Pemba Beach Hotel, allows Thapelo the opportunity to engage with people from around the world, learning different languages, and exploring new cuisines.

As a chef it is difficult to pin down one favourite dish on the menu he created but Thapelo recommends trying the traditional Mozambique dish, Matapa & Prawns which is served with a South Africa staple, pap. Matapa is a delightful blend of fresh cassava leaves, ground peanut, coconut milk, and sometimes garlic, typically served with rice, fish, or shrimp. headtopics.com

The way he sees it, through his career the world is his oyster, and his culinary bucket list is long, but he intends to travel the world and experience different traditions and cuisines.Mutsa’s fascination for the culinary world started at a young age, watching family members cook and experimenting in the kitchen. This passion for food and cooking led him to pursue a career as a chef.

Working at Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort, Mutsa enjoys the freedom he is afforded to innovate, and create unique culinary experiences for guests. His go-to recommendation is their signature beef carpaccio, a culinary masterpiece that captures the essence of the resort’s cuisine. headtopics.com

But this young and ambitious chef intends to serve up his culinary dreams wherever his career takes him. His goal is to master the art of hospitality management while traveling to different regions to explore local cuisines.Kondja’s culinary fascination piqued her curiosity in 2007, motivating her to delve deeper into the enticing world of food and master the art of crafting delectable dishes.

Read more:

SATodayNews »

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final. Read more ⮕

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition. Read more ⮕

Report reveals investment blockages in countering Uganda’s climate change damageSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Swiss-Belhotel International Continues Expansion in Africa with Second Property in NairobiSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Iran Supreme Leader says USA accomplice of Israel crimes in GazaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Car repossessions on the rise in difficult economy: consumers under financial stress must know their rights, Banking Ombud says.South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕