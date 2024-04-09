Ministry of Agriculture Denies Distribution of Fake Fertilizers

The Ministry of Agriculture has dismissed assertions that consignments of fake fertilizers are being distributed under the government subsidy program saying the docket has only flagged substandard fertilizer . Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi stated that all distributed fertilizers met quality standards except those produced and distributed by KEL Chemicals under the brands Kelphos Plus, Kelphos Gold, and NPK 10:26:10.

Linturi who appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Agriculture explained that among the 12 companies that were awarded the tender to supply the government fertilizer, one fell short of the requirements. "Within our distribution network we don't have a fertilizer that's fake. What they have failed is the standard of the fertilizer which is + or -3.The problem can be corrected in the second phase of application," he said. He however assured that recourse measure have been undertaken as only 3,000 bags of the fertilizer distributed under KEL Chemicals failed on the necessary parameters. "We can trace the farmers who used the product and to know where the fertilizer was delivered. We are ready to do the follow up and also recalled the product," Linturi stated. "Our appeal to farmers is to return these fertilizer or we can advise them the recourse measure in the next application which is top dressing," he adde

