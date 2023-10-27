Minister of Sport openly tries to recruit Rassie Erasmus for Bafana

title wins — although it is in different capacities — and Minister Kodwa has admitted that Bafana needs that kind of winning mentality.

In 2019, Rassie Erasmus — in his role as head coach — led the Springboks a to fairytale-like World Cup win in Japan. Four years later, and the Springboks have made it to yet another World Cup final and while he is not the head coach anymore, many believe that Rassie Erasmus, in his new role as director of rugby, is the mastermind behind the team’s continued success.POLITICIANS HEAD TO FRANCE FOR WORLD CUP FINAL

On Friday, Minister of Sport Zizi Kodwa was joined by Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola and several other dignitaries at the Springboks’ captain’s run training session. (FYI: The captain’s run is the final session before a Test match.) headtopics.com

After a meet and greet session with the players as they made their way onto the field, Kodwa and co moved to the stands where they watched on from the sidelines as the Springboks went about their business.

The South African dignitaries were in close proximity to a bunch of traveling sports journalists and they had an impromptu chat, which was later posted on social media.Kodwa was full of praise for Rassie Erasmus, who he believes has the mindset to get Bafana Bafana out of their slump.Kodwa then goes on to explain what he experienced in the Springboks’ change room after the semi-final against England. headtopics.com

“I can’t believe that happens in that cloakroom. I realised how I wished I could get Bafana Bafana in the same room with the Boks. Just the spirit, the culture, the commitment to the sport and the love of sport.”WATCH ZIZI KODWA’S PLEA TO RASSIE ERASMUS

