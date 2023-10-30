Minister Angie Motshekga Issues Stern Warning for Learners Not To Cheat During Matric Exams

The department also said that there will be dire consequences for cheating and that those found guilty will be punished

A Gauteng educational spokesperson said that those found guilty would fail the subject and be prevented from writing other examsTebogo Mokwena, a dedicated current affairs reporter, contributed coverage of social issues in South Africa during his eight years at Daily Sun, Capricorn Post and Vutivi

The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, warned students not to think about cheating. Images: Laird Forbes/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty ImagesMinister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga warned matriculants not to cheat for the upcoming exams. Her comments that the government will be merciless to those caught cheating didn't go down well with South Africans, who criticized her for her words. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Minister Angie Motshekga: All set for Matric ExamsA significant number of students, 717,377 in total, will commence Matric exams at 6,898 examination centers tommorow, 30 October 2023. Read more ⮕

We cannot have children begging at traffic lights: Angie Motshekga takes aim at education criticsMinister says Oppenheimer Memorial Trust report was'in certain aspects inaccurate and one-sided'. Read more ⮕

DBE ramps up security measures to avoid exam paper leaksMinister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga said one such measure has been establishing a specific collection time of question papers by chief invigilators to deter early access to the paper. Read more ⮕

Motshekga warns matriculants against cheating - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Matric learners from schools across the country will write their first language paper today. Read more ⮕

Daily news update: Ramaphosa to address SA, Motshekga backs Bela Bill, load shedding, and moreIn today’s news update, President Ramaphosa is expected to address South Africans on Monday after Springboks' Rugby World Cup win. Read more ⮕

Contingency plans in place to shield matric exams from load shedding: MotshekgaExplaining the measures in place, Angie Motshekga said all provincial education districts and schools have devised contingency plans, including backup generators. Read more ⮕