Minister Angie Motshekga: All set for Matric Exams

Minister Angie Motshekga briefing the media ahead of the Matric Exams which begin tomorrow, 30 October 2023. Image: Twitter/DBE_SA

As the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, known as “Matric exams” get underway, a significant number of 717,377 matriculants are gearing up to take their final exams. These students will be spread across 6,898 examination centers, and the stakes are high., Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga shed light on the readiness for these exams.

There’s also a notable uptick in the number of part-time learners. In 2022, this figure stood at 168,631, but in 2023, it has surged to 181,143, marking an increase of 12,512.Number of invigilators and markers for the 2023 matric exams headtopics.com

To ensure the smooth execution of the examinations, a total of 207 different question papers will be utilised. Supported by a dedicated team of 72,500 invigilators and 52,500 markers. Furthermore, the invigilator roster has been expanded to 72,500 individuals. All committed to ensuring the examinations’ proper conduct, compared to 72,000 in the previous year.Umalusi, the quality council for general and further education and training, has granted its approval for all the question papers that will be administered during the October/November 2023 examinations.

“Furthermore, specific collection times for question papers by chief invigilators have been established to deter any unauthorized early access. Each PED has established its own irregularity committee, poised to proactively address and mitigate any potential crises, thereby ensuring the smooth and secure operation of the examination process,” said Minister Motshekga. headtopics.com

